Dell maintains Level 1 B-BBEE status

In line with its commitment to helping build an inclusive South Africa and foster social development,

Dell Technologies has received a certificate acknowledging its level 1 B-BBEE contributor status.

A Level 1 B-BBEE status, the highest that can be attained, means that the company has achieved a 135% Procurement Recognition. This enables customers to claim 135% recognition of their spend with Dell Technologies.

Dell Technologies SA has maintained a Level 1 score for four years since the B-BBEE Codes were changed in 2016. Continuing to meet its strategic transformation goals was a crucial part of the merger between Dell and EMC in the same year.

“It has been a steady journey to maintaining our Level 1 status,” says Doug Woolley, GM of Dell Technologies South Africa. “Our scorecard shows our commitment to continually investing in education, social development, professional development, and supporting black-owned businesses.

“The Level 1 status shows that we are a responsible corporate citizen, but at the heart of this is the reward for the effort and focus from our people to build an inclusive and transformed South Africa,” he adds.

“The achievement of a Level 1 certification is less a destination than it is a culmination of our ongoing efforts to bring about meaningful change within South Africa,” adds Natasha Reuben, head of transformation at Dell Technologies SA. “The certificate is a brief view to our customers of what the Dell Development Fund does to advance social upliftment through the provision of technology and education.”