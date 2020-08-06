Developer C#.NET

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a BackEnd Developer to join them on an independent contract basis

What will you do?

– Design, develop and maintain appropriately scaled effective solutions to support data cleansing, migration and reconciliation activity in MS SQL Server T-SQL integration Services and related tools.

– Ensure design and development take into account all aspects of requirements – including data quality, customer experience architecture, security & operations – so that software is fit for the purpose.

– Deliver a robust, testable, repeatable framework of jobs and scripts for migrating data and producing reconciliation reports to confirm success or failure.

– Work with third party suppliers to understand their software APIs and integrate them with SPW solutions to load and extract data.

– Identify and solve performance bottlenecks in SQL Server and database platforms.

– Manage MS SQL Server database environments that support data migration and backups and recoveries in test environments.

– Use approved technologies when developing systems and adhere to department, industry and regulatory standards.

– Provide support for solutions, including analysis, issue tracking and resolution. Take pro-active ownership of support tasks and see them through to completion.

– Report progress on development at daily stand-ups and escalate issues or slippage in a timely fashion, identifying remedial action to keep the project or business as usual on track.

– Demonstrate a logical and structured approach to time management and task prioritisation. Work within project/business as usual timelines and budgets. Be able to organise own time, schedule tasks for completion and deliver work to that schedule.

Qualification & experience

– Bachelor’s degree in computer science or Diploma in IT preferred or equivalent combination of education, training and experience

– 7-10 years solid experience in C# development and the .net framework

– Minimum 7+ years experience in middle tier C# development such as integration services, MVC/MVVM/SAM type patterns

– 7-10 years solid experience in a data environment and development framework.

– Minimum 7+ years of practical experience with SQL Server (e.g. (contact number)).

– Minimum 7+ years scripting, tuning, debugging, troubleshooting and other advanced SQL concepts

– Expert Transact- SQL skills and the ability to create complex queries, stored procedures, user-defined functions, views, and other database objects.

– Exposure to big data.

– Exposure to web frameworks would be advantageous

– Experience in the financial services industry

Knowledge and skills

– Exposure to the MVC pattern

– Deep understanding of C# which you leverage to build all sorts of code in the language

– Ability to transition your understanding of fundamental coding practices to any language

– Proven experience with software design and OOD methodologies

– Implement, test, and bug-fix functionality

– Advanced Excel, OLAP and presentation skills.

– ETL knowledge (SSIS).

– Exposure to MS PowerQuery and PowerBI is an advantage.

– Advanced knowledge of SQL and SQL server skills (SQL 2012 – 2014) is an advantage.

– Experience with HTML, JavaScript and web development frameworks (AngularJS, Bootstrap, jQuery)

Personal qualities

– Strong numerical orientation

– Highly organized with a high level of customer focus

– Accurate and detail orientated

– Critical and analytical capability

– Ability to perform well under pressure and show maturity, confidence and resilience

– Excellent listening, communication and interpersonal skills

– Pro-Active approach to work, clients, problem solving

– Learning agility and curiosity

– Assertive

– Passionate ownership for results

