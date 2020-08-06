Hippo.co.za partners with MortgageMe

MortgageMe is partnering with Hippo.co.za, an online information and quotation comparison platform, to provide home loan comparison services on its portal.

Effective from 1 August, visitors to the Hippo website will be able to apply for home finance through MortgageMe, which offers consumers a fully digitalised process that simplifies the task of applying for a home loan.

Andrea Tucker, director of MortgageMe, says that the company is ecstatic to add another distribution channel to the already growing platform.

“We’re proud to partner with Hippo by providing our bond origination platform and assisting to put mortgage applications directly in the hands of prospective home buyers. We have ensured that the customer experience of applying for home finance is both simple and frictionless, promising full transparency between the applicant and banks at offer stage.”

Tucker says that MortgageMe has taken advantage of the rapid advancements in technology to create a home loan application process that enables tech-savvy home buyers to successfully complete an application in record time.

“In developing our industry-first platform we were able to take a time-consuming, paper- based process and digitalise it with the customer experience at the centre of the process. We were privileged to leverage our holding company, e4’s, 20 years of digitilisation experience to build and develop the platform with ideation and concept development specialists based in Cape Town.

“MortgageMe has also benefited from e4’s digital onboarding services that are in place at a number of large retail banks to improve the process and make it a truly seamless and unique one,” says Tucker.

Hippo CEO Bradley Du Chenne says that being technology-first was a prerequisite for the comparison business. “We wanted a home loan service that would not only enable our customers, but make an arduous task much easier to process. This can only be achieved through the use of market-leading technology and decades of experience.

“Our objective was to provide our customers with a platform that empowered them to act as their own bond originator through a transparent process, using one application submitted to all four banking institutions.”