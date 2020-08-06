Integration Developer (SAP Cloud Platform Integration)

Job Advert Summary

As the developer focusing on SAP Cloud Platform Integration (CPI) experience, you will translate business requirements into integration specifications, mappings, and transactions. You will work with project managers, business users, and technical leads to

define requirements and specifications for business use cases. You will also use team best practices and standards to design, develop, and maintain integration workflows and pipelines. You will be required to Develop using pub/sub, messaging, and real-time Integration patterns. Create, manage, and execute test plans and test cases. Perform integration, system, and functionality testing. Design, build and manage continuous software deployment framework. Perform application administration and operations tasks for the tools within the

teams portfolio. Perform code deployment across multiple environments, following compliance, and release management processes.

