Java Developer

Our Client is looking for a Java Developer who enjoys developing and improving applications. This position is for you if you enjoy understanding and solving client requests while delivering professional working software, taking pride in thequality of the applications you deliver and maintain.

Responsibilities

– Design, build, and maintain efficient, reusable, testable and reliable Java code

– Design, develop and maintain back end applications

– Design, develop and maintain APIs

– Design and maintain underlying database objects

– Design and develop with support and reusability in mind

– Help maintain code quality, organization, and automatization

– Create detailed technical documentation

– Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle

– Support quality assurance (automated testing and supporting of user testing when required)

– Guide, mentor, and share knowledge with your team

– Participate during all stages of the software development life-cycleImprove and streamline processes (including application testing, deployment, and monitoring)

– Help with day-to-day queries from clients and the IT teams

Key Competencies and Qualifications

– 7+ years experience using Java

– Object Oriented analysis and design using common design patterns

– Knowledge of Relational Databases, SQL and ORM technologies

– Constantly seeking to learn and improve

Experience

– Experience designing, and developing RESTful API’s

– Solid understanding of application architecture

– Able to take responsibility and be self motivated

– Able to develop ideas and share them clearly (in non-technical terms when required)

– Able to explain solution trade-offs (in non-technical terms when required)

– Able to work within a team

– Be curious in technology

– Experience with test-driven development

– Analytical mindset and good problem-solving skills

– A love for developing software

– Experience development using Spring Boot, Java Streams, Spring Integration, Java Generics, JUnit, Maven,Message Queues (AMQP), and JPA/Hibernate

– Experience working with a MySQL database

– Experience development using Python

– Experience using version control systems, such as GIT

– Familiarity with Continuous Integration tools such as Jenkins

– Familiarity with Google Cloud Platform and G-Suite

– Familiarity in the use of container technology such as Docker

– Familiarity with the WSO2 platform

– Familiarity with Kotlin

– Familiarity with Angular, and Node.JS

– Familiarity with the ELK stack

– Familiarity using Oracle, SQL Server, and PostgreSQL databases

– Exposure to Agile methodologies, such as SCRUM and KANBAN

