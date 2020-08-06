Junior Test Analyst

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for an Test Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

The Test Analyst will join our QA team and work closely with the business analysts, developers and project managers in different delivery streams.

The test analyst will be responsible for:

 All manual testing activities during all phases of the SDLC from analysing business requirements to designing and executing test cases in different environments.

 Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements.

 Performing manual execution of the functional test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke)

 Making use of defect tracking tools such as JIRA to log, manage, resolve and report on bugs/defects.

 Participating in scrum ceremonies such as sprint planning, retros etc. …

 Providing progress feedback in daily stand up meetings

Desired Skills Set

 At least 3 years professional experience in software testing

 Bachelor degree in computure science or equivalent diploma (advantageous)

 ISTQB Foundation (advantageous)

 Experience working with QC/ALM and JIRA tools

 Ability to work within team following different development methodologies e.g. Waterfall, agile and KanBan

Behavioural Competencies

 Ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously

 Ability to work in a fast-paced environment with minimal supervision

 Sense of ownership and pride in your performance and its impact on company’s success

 Critical thinking and problem-solving skills

 Attention to detail

 Team player

 Good time-management skills

 Great interpersonal and communication skills

 Results Driven

 Flexible (able to adapt to change)

