Logicalis Latin America acquires a stake in Kumulus

Datatec has announced that Logicalis Latin America has acquired a 30% stake in Kumulus, a company based in Brazil with 80 employees specialising in Microsoft cloud and data manged services.

With this investment, Logicalis strengthens its ability to assist customers on their journey to the cloud. Kumulus has expertise in cloud computing, application modernisation, DevOps, data analytics and managed services, which includes IaaS, PaaS and SaaS offerings.

Jens Montanana, Datatec CEO comments: “The acquisition of a stake in Kumulus will enrich Logicalis’ cloud services offering, reinforcing Logicalis’ capabilities to deliver innovative and transformative migration solutions to its customers while also aggregating managed services according to each customer’s specific needs.”