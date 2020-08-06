We’re looking for a skilled solution architect to join our consulting team of technology experts. The solution architect will work independently and as part of a team in an Agile project environment.
Key responsibilities
– Provide feasible technical and non-technical solutions for requirements presented by Business, as well as any technical solutions required in the application to either enhance or ensure the application is solid
– Drive and ensure that the relevant organizational and team processes are followed
– Help define technical processes and standards
– Provide support to Systems Analysts, BAs, Testers and Developers through analysis, design and implementation
– Develop software and implement enhancements as part of a team
– Keeping up to date with new technologies, trends and where applicable the introduction of these to your team(s) and/or organisation as a whole
– Act as a bridge between Business, External Teams and your team; the SA (Solution Architect) will assume responsibility for continued solution alignment throughout the project lifecycles
– Help drive delivery and ensure that the relevant processes are adhered to
– Drive continuous improvements (both technical and non-technical)
– Interact with clients, account and project management relating to:
******Systems/Project design sessions (input on different options, architectural considerations, technology stack, etc.)
******Project/Solution feasibility, initial scoping (estimations), potential resource requirements
******Technical solutions/systems/product roadmaps
Qualifications
– Relevant Degree or 3/4-year technical Diploma
– Honours or postgraduate degree preferred
– Strong theoretical programming grounding required
Technical Skills and Experience
Essential:
– 8+ years hands on development experience
– Solid understanding of
****the SDLC within an Agile environment
****Application design & architecture (patterns, best practices, technologies, n-tier and microservices)
****OO design principles (SOLID)
****Source Control (preferably GIT)
****Continuous Integration & Delivery Practices
****Integration Patterns and Technologies and Standards (SOAP, REST)
****Knowledge of Cloud Platforms (i.e AWS or AZURE)
Advantageous:
– SCRUM, KANBAN
– ArchiMate, TOGAF
– AWS, AZURE, GCP
– Docker / Kubernetes / Openshift
– Cloud Certification (AWS)
– Exposure to financial services industry preferable
Attributes
– Good communication with clients/operational managers – listening and providing answers
– Strong problem solving skills
– Ability to build good relationships with clients/operational managers and colleagues
– Ability to gather and assimilate information
– Up to date knowledge of technical applications
– Good knowledge of quality standards, legislation and best practice
– Ability to be adaptable and prioritise accordingly
– Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines
– Ability to think ahead and anticipate problems, issues and solutions
– Technical specification writing and communication skills essential
– Analytical as well as strong development skills
– Delivery focused
– Able to work in projects (multi-task) environment
– Responsive to change