Women in IT step up for the animals

Kathy Gibson reports – Women in the IT channel have so far raised close to R38 000.00 for the Sandton SPCA in the A-Plus Channelwise Women’s Day Challenge.

The challenge was initiated to raise funds for the animals often overlooked in the tough times South African are going through. Women from the industry gathered for an online meeting today to learn more about SPCA Sandton and the work it does.

“Times are so hard in 2020, and it has been a living hell for so many,” says A-Plus MD Sue Castelyn. “No-one has been unaffected by Covid-19.”

Animals are in need across South Africa, Castelyn says. “They have no voice and so they need us to speak for them.

“The SPCA does an unbelievable job in this regards. But due to lockdown they have been under immense pressure.”

Nafisa Desbois, vice-chair of the Sandton SPCA, points out that the reality for animals is often harsh and brutal. “Our greatest challenge is always fund-raising. We have commitments that cannot be met by any other means than fund-raising.

“So we are forever grateful to the people who give so generously.

“The impact of Covid-19 meant that all our fund-raiding events came to a halt. Needless to say, this event is a much needed lifeline, and we are grateful from the bottom of our hearts.”

Stephanie Brown, adventurer, mountaineer and SPCA champion, was the keynote speaker at today’s online event.

She has led five expeditions to Kilimanjaro to raise funds and awareness for the Sandton SPCA, and draws on that experience to talk about the power of purpose.

“if your purpose is clear, it will drive you to achieve things you never thought you could achieve,” Brown says.

“The most powerful purpose of all is if you have a great cause.”

The SPCA Adventure Challenge has grown out of the Kilimanjaro expeditions, with the first virtual event having taken place a couple of weeks ago.

Local artist Gary Streak has donated a magnificent original oil painting of the Big Five to auction for funds towards the Sandton SPCA.

He speaks about the heart-warming work that the SPCA does on behalf of animals, and how a challenge from Channelwise editor Mark Davison to men in the IT industry prompted him to offer his painting for the cause.

The story behind the A-Plus Channelwise Women’s Day Challenge

Every year, Women’s Day events around the country raise funds for deserving causes.

With a legacy going back 18 years, the A-Plus Women’s Day luncheon brings together women in the channel and has raised hundreds of thousands over the years. With the pandemic raging, the luncheon can’t go ahead this year, but the A-Plus Channelwise Women’s Day Challenge aims to bridge the gap.

Funds raised by the auction of Gary Streak’s original artwork (you can bid here), plus direct donations made to the Back-a-Buddy campaign, will help the Sandton SPCA to survive these difficult times.

The A-Plus/Channelwise Women’s Day Challenge runs until 12 August 2020, when it will culminate in a handover to Sandton SPCA.

“It’s not too late to make a contribution,” says Castelyn.