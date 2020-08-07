Huawei launches MateBook D Series laptops in SA

Huawei South Africa has launched new Huawei laptops, the MateBook D 14 and D 15.

The 14-inch and 15-inch laptops introduce a cross-platform experience that allows them to seamlessly work with multiple devices through a single pane of glass.

The Huawei MateBook D series laptops include a lightweight chassis, Huawei FullView Display, and a range of new features including support for Huawei Share.

Likun Zhao, vice-resident at Huawei Consumer Business Group Middle East & Africa (Southern Africa), says: “We consider this as our official launch of bringing Huawei’s PC devices to South Africa. We have no doubt that these devices will deliver the best possible user experience to South African consumers, especially at a time where they are actively seeking devices that can serve both their work and play needs.”

Both the Huawei MateBook D 14 and D 15 laptops offering a screen-to-body ratio of 84% and 87% respectively.

The Huawei MateBook D series’ 16:9 IPS panel supports a Full HD (1920×1080) resolution and a maximum opening angle of 178 degrees.

The AMD Edition of the HUAWEI MateBook D 14 and D 15 is powered by a 12mm AMD Ryzen 5 3500U mobile processor, with an AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics GPU.

Both devices in the new series are equipped with 8Gb of dual-channel DDR4, while the solid-state drive (SSD) is connected to the mainboard via a high speed PCIe interface. There is a dual-antenna WLAN module and a selection of interfaces.