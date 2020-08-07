Junior IT Support Engineer

Junior IT Support Engineer with minimum 2 years’ experience in Laptop/Desktop computers, Windows operating system installation and support and Network technologies, required for corporate environment role.

Minimum requirements:

– Grade 12 essential

– IT related qualification/certification preferred

– Valid driver’s license required

– Minimum 2 years’ experience in Laptop/Desktop support essential

– 2 years’ Windows operating system installation and maintenance experience essential

– Network technologies (LAN, WAN, VPN, VLAN) experience essential

– Windows server technologies and Hyper-V preferred

– MS Active Directory skills required

Responsibilities:

– Installation, configuration, maintenance, troubleshooting and monitoring IT hardware and software

– Support IT operations fir desktops, networking support (LAN/WAN/VPN)

– Monitor and maintain of backup ad replication operations

– IT ticket resolution

– Liaising with IT Vendors and 3rd party support

– IT administration

– Standby duties

If you are a SA citizen & your CV meets the above criteria, please send your CV to (email address)

Recognising that diversity is the key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.

If you have not heard from us within a 2 week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.

