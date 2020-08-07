Setting up for the new normal

It’s a time when the world is busy defining a new normal. A new way of working, living and engaging that’s shifting the boundaries of work and the limitations of business.

While the term ‘new normal’ may be annoying, the reality is not. Armed with masks, sanitiser and social distancing, companies and employees are navigating murky waters into an extremely uncertain future.

Fortunately, there are positives that have emerged from lockdowns and isolation, and one of them is the rapid evolution of technology solutions that allow companies to adapt more effectively.

“Remote implementation has moved from a high-risk endeavour that companies tried to avoid to become something that’s hugely relevant to the business right now,” says Ian McAlister, GM of CRS. “The technology and the expertise that now come with remote implementations are light years ahead of what most companies realise – you can install an entire HR or ERP system without ever setting foot on a property.”

This is, in light of growing concerns over the length of the pandemic and the restrictions that surround it, a reliable way for organisations to continue their infrastructure investment and development without unnecessary risk. It also engenders richer corporate engagement in the actual process and the results are far more integrated as a result.

“We’ve found that clients are more involved than with on-site implementations, which means they have a better understanding of how the system works and what it can do,” says McAlister. “This means that they are more productive, faster, and the installation process is far more efficient.”

Remote installations do need to follow the same rigorous process as any project. This includes clear guidelines and deliverables, foundational project principles embedded into process and deadlines, and ensuring that the company is using the best resources for the job. This is the time to work with companies that have experience with remote installations and offer ongoing support.

“Upgrades, maintenance and patching need to be as easily managed as the actual install,” concludes McAlister. “And you need to make sure that security is baked into the solution. This is critical right now – remote installs require that another company is being given unfettered access to your systems so you need to work with a trusted partner that will not put your company at risk.”