Application Specialist IT (Retail/wholesale)

Position Purpose:Join the largest supermarket retailer on the African continent as an Application Specialist. We are a business with over 147 000 employees, thousands of stores and a network of distribution centers across 15 countries. The main purpose of the role is to plan, manage and support tactical IT projects, and perform all support activities within the specified wholesaler areaQualifications

Matric

IT-related Diploma / Degree

Experience:

5 years within an IT support management position

5 years’ experience in a Retail / Wholesale industry – desirable

Job objectives:To plan and manage all activities within the area of technology and within his/her responsibility:

Monitor and control allocated human and material resources

Manage re-active tasks

Planning, managing and controlling tactical projects within the specified environment

Managing Third-Party software releases

Software configuration

Manage project dependencies, team and stakeholder relationships as it relates to the project

Co-ordinate and integrate activities across multiple functional lines

Provide back-up to relevant managers

To ensure timely and effective communication with the project team, the project stakeholders and the business support users:

Liaise with other managers within the ICT functions and within the business

Manage user expectations through regular communication with the user group

To effectively manage the day to day IT operations within the specified area:

Create procurement orders and change requests

Follow-up of procurement orders and change requests

Monitoring and following up of all open service desk calls

Identify and resolve any support call trends

Handle any relevant support issues

User Support in the specified area

2nd Level Support for specified area; support for 1st level support on service desk

Train 1st level support

To efficiently manage vendor relationships and deliverables within the specified IT environment:

Investigate new technologies within the specified area

Manage software bug list with vendors Vendor call management

Manage SLA with vendors

Schedule change requests with vendors

Knowledge & Skills:

5 years Broadly skilled in information and communication technology

5 years Knowledge of all stages of systems development from specification to implementation

3 years Exposure to vendor management

Change management

Learn more/Apply for this position