Application Specialist IT (Retail/wholesale)

Position Purpose:Join the largest supermarket retailer on the African continent as an Application Specialist. We are a business with over 147 000 employees, thousands of stores and a network of distribution centers across 15 countries. The main purpose of the role is to plan, manage and support tactical IT projects, and perform all support activities within the specified wholesaler areaQualifications
- Matric
- IT-related Diploma / Degree
Experience:
- 5 years within an IT support management position
- 5 years’ experience in a Retail / Wholesale industry – desirable
Job objectives:To plan and manage all activities within the area of technology and within his/her responsibility:
- Monitor and control allocated human and material resources
- Manage re-active tasks
- Planning, managing and controlling tactical projects within the specified environment
- Managing Third-Party software releases
- Software configuration
- Manage project dependencies, team and stakeholder relationships as it relates to the project
- Co-ordinate and integrate activities across multiple functional lines
- Provide back-up to relevant managers
To ensure timely and effective communication with the project team, the project stakeholders and the business support users:
- Liaise with other managers within the ICT functions and within the business
- Manage user expectations through regular communication with the user group
To effectively manage the day to day IT operations within the specified area:
- Create procurement orders and change requests
- Follow-up of procurement orders and change requests
- Monitoring and following up of all open service desk calls
- Identify and resolve any support call trends
- Handle any relevant support issues
- User Support in the specified area
- 2nd Level Support for specified area; support for 1st level support on service desk
- Train 1st level support
To efficiently manage vendor relationships and deliverables within the specified IT environment:
- Investigate new technologies within the specified area
- Manage software bug list with vendors Vendor call management
- Manage SLA with vendors
- Schedule change requests with vendors
Knowledge & Skills:
- 5 years Broadly skilled in information and communication technology
- 5 years Knowledge of all stages of systems development from specification to implementation
- 3 years Exposure to vendor management
- Change management