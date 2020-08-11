ENVIRONMENT: A self-driven & highly meticulous BI Data Integration Developer is sought by a reputable retail company to join its team. Your core role will be to develop scalable and robust data solutions for integrating data from disparate sources into the Data Warehouse and Analytical Platform that will support diverse reporting and analytical capabilities. You will require a relevant 3-year or NQF-aligned tertiary qualification, at least 5 years’ IT experience with 3 being in a similar role, have a proven track record of delivering technical BI solutions on large- to medium-sized BI projects, Data Warehousing & implementing innovative BI solutions, a solid understanding of complex ETL packages & OLAP tools, strong PL/SQL or T-SQL skills, be able to create re-usable code & support overnight batch process to ensure SLA’s are met. DUTIES: Provide technical knowledge of data integration solutions for Business Intelligence projects – Give input into the impact analysis for new BI solutions providing detailed development estimates, the technical feasibility of and risks associated with each solution design/project.

Work with other BI team members to analyse and recommend an end to end BI solution that meet business and data requirements. Develop technical designs and data integration procedures – Work closely with the BI Business Analysts and Business Users to translate functional specifications into technical designs for implementation and deployment.

Convert physical data integration models and other design specifications to source code. Ensure the data integration procedures delivered are running, conforms to specifications and design guidelines – Design, develop and implement the best technique for extracting data from source systems and moving it to and through the BI system (Data Warehouse and Analytical Platform), adhering to internal architecture, data integration standards and best practices.

Design, develop and implement data integration solutions that maximise re-usable components, incorporate audit, reconciliation and exception handling. Maintain and optimise data integration procedures – Adapt data integration processes to accommodate changes in source systems and new Business requirements.

Optimise data integration platform to provide optimal performance under increasing data volumes. Participate and contribute to quality assurance walk through of data integration components – Conduct review of other integration developers’ development efforts to ensure consistent methodologies are followed and to make recommendations where necessary.

Document solutions, both technical (design, metadata) and procedural (process flows, rules) to ensure that peers understand how to support the solution. Build and maintain relationships across business and IT – Establish effective and collaborative partnerships within the BI team and other relevant IT teams, particularly BI source system teams. Lead and drive research and development – Remain current with industry trends and thought leadership on Business Intelligence end to end. Ensure quality of data and the data integration solutions developed – Implement monitoring and measurement of data quality as defined by business rules and provides data quality metrics for Data Governance trend analysis. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Relevant 3-year tertiary or NQF aligned qualification. Experience/Skills – Up to 5 years’ experience in IT, with a minimum of 3 years in a BI Data Integration role.

Proven track record of –

Delivering BI technical solutions on large- to medium-sized BI projects.

Application of Data Warehousing and BI best practices.

Implementing innovative BI solutions leading to clear business benefits. Knowledge of Data Warehousing concepts and Proven Report and Query writing ability. In depth knowledge of Data Management and BI/Data Integration best practices. Extensive knowledge and experience in maintainability, scalability and performance of BI environments. Strong PL/SQL or T-SQL coding skills, and solid understanding of complex ETL packages & OLAP tools. Able to create re-usable code and apply standards and best practices to that code. Support overnight batch process to ensure SLA’s are met. Exposure to Agile and DevOps practice.

Advantageous – Competencies in Cloud platforms and Big Data. ATTRIBUTES: Disciplined in applying BI standards but open to suggestion and change.

Meticulous and attention-to-detail focus.

Self-motivated with a can-do attitude.