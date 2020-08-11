Developer – C# / .NET

About the Client:

In a world, where the internet and technology has altered the way we conduct business, our client helps their customers adapt, compete and grow their businesses.

Our client continuously improves their knowledge, skills, practices and tools that they use in order to deliver the latest technology solutions to their customers.

Responsibilities:

Writing clean, testable code using .Net programming languages.

Developing technical specifications and architecture.

Testing and debugging various .Net applications.

Documenting development and operational procedures.

Skills / Experience:

4 yearsâ€™ relevant software development experience.

C# / .Net core.

Azure Service bus / AMPQ messaging.

sFTP / CSV generation.

Azure SQL.

Certificate management (TLS mutual exchange and key management) is a bonus.

