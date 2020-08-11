We are looking for a Scrum Master who is well experienced with Agile Software Practices to join our Cape Town based team. If you‘re open to an initial short term contract, please get in contact: (email address)Further details and requirements:Relevant IT QualificationInitial short-term contractThis will initially be a remote opportunity; once the team can return to the office you will be required to be based in Cape Town6+ years relevant experience (at least 2 years as a Scrum Master)
- Experience facilitating Agile teams and familiar with team facilitation techniques
- Experience working with Product Owners, Developers, DevOps Engineers, Testers and inter-team co-ordination
- Combine experimental approach with getting down to the detail
- Familiar with the manifesto and the principles, and at least one body of knowledge driving the principles (e.g. Scrum, Kanban, SAFe, etc.).
- Strong stakeholder management skills
- Create product visibility
- Facilitate governance processes
- Formulate a continuous learning journey relevant to your team’s needs and your experience