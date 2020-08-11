Scrum Master

We are looking for a Scrum Master who is well experienced with Agile Software Practices to join our Cape Town based team. If you‘re open to an initial short term contract, please get in contact: (email address)Further details and requirements:Relevant IT QualificationInitial short-term contractThis will initially be a remote opportunity; once the team can return to the office you will be required to be based in Cape Town6+ years relevant experience (at least 2 years as a Scrum Master)

Experience facilitating Agile teams and familiar with team facilitation techniques

Experience working with Product Owners, Developers, DevOps Engineers, Testers and inter-team co-ordination

Combine experimental approach with getting down to the detail

Familiar with the manifesto and the principles, and at least one body of knowledge driving the principles (e.g. Scrum, Kanban, SAFe, etc.).

Strong stakeholder management skills

Create product visibility

Facilitate governance processes

Formulate a continuous learning journey relevant to your team’s needs and your experience

