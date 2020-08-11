SYSPRO Systems Support Administrator

Are you a Syspro Support Specialist with min five years experience in a manufacturing and production environment?Our client is requiring your expertise to join their dynamic team using your Syspro experience being responsible for the day to day support of their Syspro system.REQUIREMENTSMatric with 5 – 7 years Syspro application administration with MS SQL Server administration and developmentSyspro, SQL server, SSRS experience integrate Syspro with other databasesExcellent technical and non-technical communication and problem-solving skillsEnd to end project management and issue resolution experienceUnderstanding of financial and production conceptsOwn transport, solution orientated with the ability to work well under pressureDUTIESEnd User SYSPRO SupportTroubleshooting SYSPRO related problemsCreate and maintain customized reports using MS SQL, SYSPRO reporting services and EXCELMaintaining SYSPRO Documents formats using Crystal DesignerInvolved in setting up business processes and proceduresDocumenting and administration of SYSPROTraining of Staff on Syspro Processes and ProceduresExperience in Barcode Printing, Barcode Design, scanner set up and operations etc.Basic technical experience with regards to PC’s, scanners and printersSupport of Syspro environment including Application Server, database and client PC’S operating in a production environmentStrong understanding of financial and production conceptsUsing Syspro functional experience including financial, distribution and manufacturing modules to manage the job portfolioAd Hoc reporting and development as needed including Syspro and SQL ServerEnd user training at all levels with version upgradesMake up training/reference manuals for Syspro ERP modules in useWork directly with accounting department and production control staff to streamline processes and correct impediments.Perform function of SQL 2005 database admin SQL backups, user security and database maintenanceWrite complex queries using T-SQL combining data from multiple companies and ServersOptimize T-SQL code and stored proceduresSQL Server Reporting services (SSRS) to write reports not possible using Syspro Report Writer, users can print reports or export to Excel or PDF formatMaintain a suitable helpdesk solution with timeous responseOversee and attend to helpdesk requests from users across all departments

