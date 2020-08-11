Tech key to driving global diversity and inclusion

The first release of a new global research report from Intel and Lenovo finds that technology will play an integral role in achieving diversity and inclusion (D&I) in the workplace of the future.

With the power to bridge accessibility gaps, connect people who are otherwise divided, and expand the benefits of upskilling and progressive training programs, tech is enabling people to work in more dynamic, flexible ways.

The study explores how people around the world view D&I in their personal and professional lives, and their perspective on the role technology plays to address systematic inequities, create more access and enable growth.

Among the study’s findings are:

* 89% of respondents in China and 75% in the US say a company’s diversity and inclusion policies are “extremely” or “very” important when deciding where to apply and whether to accept an offer.

* In the US, parents are more likely than non-parents to view flexible work hours as a prominent impact of technology in the workplace by a 12-point margin.

* Respondents from higher income brackets are more likely to agree that tech plays an “extremely large role” in improving diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

* More than 80% of employees in Brazil and China agree that artificial intelligence can be used to make the workplace more diverse and inclusive, as do half of respondents in the US, UK and Germany.

“Intel has a longstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion,” says Barbara Whye, chief diversity and inclusion officer and vice-president of social impact and human resources at Intel. “We believe that transparency is key, and our goal is to see our representation mirror the markets and customers we serve.

“Just as we apply our engineering mindset to create the world’s leading technological innovations, we do the same with our D&I strategies, using data to inform our decisions and sharing it transparently to drive clear accountability and deliver results across the industry.

“We know that to truly progress D&I, it takes companies working together, and being a global company, this work can’t be limited to the US only,” she adds. “That’s why with both companies sharing a rich history of collaboration, we decided to extend our partnership and conduct a global survey.”