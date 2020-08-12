Analyst Developer: Digital Solutions

Aug 12, 2020

Purpose Statement
To develop and integrate functionality from Capitec Partners into our mobile applicationQualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
  • A relevant degree in Information Technology

Experience

  • 7 years’ proven software development
  • Essential experience in the following development technologies is required: Java Script Framework, HTML 5, CSS, Java, NodeJS, MSSQL, Web Services, Rest Services, Cordova Mobile Development

Knowledge
Min:

  • Must have detailed knowledge of:

IT systems development processes (SDLC); Application development; Standards and governance; Agile development life cycle; Testing practicesIdeal:

  • Knowledge of:

UML; Systems analysis and design; System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

  • Solid understanding of:

Banking systems environment; Banking business model; Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA); Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss, Hibernate)Skills

  • Communication skills (written and verbal)
  • Interpersonal / Relationship management skills
  • Analytical, diagnostic and problem solving skills
  • The ability to handle multiple projects and deadlines
  • Ability to work under own initiative without guidance, cope well under sustained pressure and deliver to deadlines
  • Ability to work effectively with no or little supervision
  • Willingness to take ownership and accountability
  • Team player

Competencies

  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Working with People

Additional Information

  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
  • Contactable via own mobile phone
  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

For further information regarding this job posting you can contact the following Recruitment Consultant:

[[Tariq Samodien]]

Learn more/Apply for this position