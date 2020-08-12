Analyst Developer: Digital Solutions

Purpose Statement
To develop and integrate functionality from Capitec Partners into our mobile applicationQualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- A relevant degree in Information Technology
Experience
- 7 years’ proven software development
- Essential experience in the following development technologies is required: Java Script Framework, HTML 5, CSS, Java, NodeJS, MSSQL, Web Services, Rest Services, Cordova Mobile Development
Knowledge
Min:
- Must have detailed knowledge of:
IT systems development processes (SDLC); Application development; Standards and governance; Agile development life cycle; Testing practicesIdeal:
- Knowledge of:
UML; Systems analysis and design; System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
- Solid understanding of:
Banking systems environment; Banking business model; Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA); Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss, Hibernate)Skills
- Communication skills (written and verbal)
- Interpersonal / Relationship management skills
- Analytical, diagnostic and problem solving skills
- The ability to handle multiple projects and deadlines
- Ability to work under own initiative without guidance, cope well under sustained pressure and deliver to deadlines
- Ability to work effectively with no or little supervision
- Willingness to take ownership and accountability
- Team player
Competencies
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Working with People
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
- Contactable via own mobile phone
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
For further information regarding this job posting you can contact the following Recruitment Consultant:
[[Tariq Samodien]]