First Distribution expands Kaspersky distribution to West Africa

First Distribution, the leading Pan-African distributor for Cyber Security, Data Centre, Enterprise and Cloud Solutions, has expanded its distribution agreement with Kaspersky, now offering the security software portfolio in West Africa.

First Distribution currently distributes Kaspersky in Southern Africa and East Africa. The addition of the new territory means it now covers the full region for non-Francophone sub-Saharan Africa.

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity company founded in 1997. Kaspersky’s deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into security solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe.

The company’s comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection and a number of specialised security solutions and services to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. Over 400-million users are protected by Kaspersky technologies, and 250 000 corporate clients use its solutions to protect what matters most to them.

First Distribution is well positioned to take Kaspersky products and services into the new region as it is one of the most strategic distributors of Kaspersky in sub-Saharan Africa.

Brad Stein, General Manager: Networking and Cyber Security at First Distribution, has been involved in working with Kaspersky since 2007, when Phoenix Software signed up the distribution rights. Phoenix was later acquired by First Distribution.

Initially, the company distributed only the business-to-consumer (B2C) product set, but later added the business-to-business (B2B) solutions as well.

Kaspersky has a wide range of products and services, Stein points out, and First Distribution now offers the full range of B2B solutions to West Africa.

On the B2C front, the electronic ESD (Electronic Software Distribution) and xSP (via Service Provider) offerings are available across the continent from First Distribution.

Stein explains that ESD is the electronic software licence that can be downloaded without any physical software being present, while xSP is downloaded software billed on a consumption model offered by third-party service providers.

First Distribution also makes Kaspersky’s Managed Services available in all the African regions where it operates.

Commenting on the reasons for expanding the Kaspersky distribution into West Africa, Stein points out that First Distribution has already built a presence and resources in the region, so adding new products and services simply takes advantage of that.

“We have all the skills in sales, pre-sales, operations and marketing already in place, so it was an easy option to take the products into the new territory. We also have a good track record with Kaspersky, and the right platforms.”

First Distribution has a team on the ground in West Africa, and engages with the channel via traditional dealers, system integrators, value-added resellers (VARs), telecommunications companies and Internet service providers.

“We’re pleased to confirm the appointment of First Distribution as our distributor in West Africa,” says Amir Kanaan, Managing Director for the Middle East, Turkey and Africa at Kaspersky. “First Distribution has a solid track record distributing Kaspersky products in Southern Africa and East Africa, so extending the agreement to cover the new territory is a logical move.”