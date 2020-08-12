IT industry digs deep

The IT industry has raised a massive R60 606.11 for the Sandton SPCA in the A-Plus Channelwise Women’s Day Challenge.

This is made up of R55 606.11 raised via direct donations through the 101 Donations page on Back-a-Buddy and an additional R5 000.00 bid in the online auction for an original oil painting of the Big Five by local artist Gary Streak.

The cheque will be handed over to the Sandton SPCA on Friday 14 August.

The story behind the A-Plus Channelwise Women’s Day Challenge

Every year, Women’s Day events around the country raise funds for deserving causes.

With a legacy going back 18 years, the A-Plus Women’s Day luncheon brings together women in the channel and has raised hundreds of thousands over the years. With the pandemic raging, the luncheon couldn’t go ahead in August, but the A-Plus Channelwise Women’s Day Challenge was set up to bridge the gap.

Funds raised by the auction of the artwork, plus direct donations made to the Back-a-Buddy campaign, will help the Sandton SPCA to survive these difficult times.