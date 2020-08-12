New chief supply chain officer for KFC

Siya Ngcukana has been appointed as KFC South Africa’s chief supply chain officer effective 1 August 2020.

Having joined KFC South Africa in February 2019, he has been instrumental in building capability within the supply chain team, enabling best in class supply chain processes and supporting the delivery of business goals across functions for the brand.

In addition, during Covid-19, which has challenged business as usual and meant elevated operational efficiency, Siya and the supply chain team ensured the hygiene readiness of the business and supported the business’s supply chain health during non-trading times, all of which allowed KFC to open in excess of 800 restaurants in less than a week.

“We are so proud to welcome Siya to the KFC leadership team and know that under his guidance our supply chain will continue enabling key business objectives,” says Rudi Van Schoor, GM of KFC South Africa.