At IOCO, we are solution builders and we value creative thinking. We trust each other to lead in our distinct specializations. We are looking for a Senior BI Developer to join our team!What will you do?
- Design, develop and maintain appropriately scaled effective solutions to support data cleansing, migration and reconciliation activity in MS SQL Server T-SQL integration Services and related tools.
- Ensure design and development take into account all aspects of requirements – including data quality, customer experience architecture, security & operations – so that software is fit for the purpose.
- Identify and solve performance bottlenecks in SQL Server and database platforms.
- Manage MS SQL Server database environments that support data migration and backups and recoveries in test environments.
- Provide support for solutions, including analysis, issue tracking, and resolution. Take pro-active ownership of support tasks and see them through to completion.
- Report progress on development at daily stand-ups and escalate issues or slippage in a timely fashion, identifying remedial action to keep the project or business as usual on track.
Required Skills
- 5-8 years of solid experience in a data environment and development framework.
- SSRS
- SSIS
- T-SQL
- SQL Server