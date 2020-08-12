Senior BI Developer

At IOCO, we are solution builders and we value creative thinking. We trust each other to lead in our distinct specializations. We are looking for a Senior BI Developer to join our team!What will you do?

Design, develop and maintain appropriately scaled effective solutions to support data cleansing, migration and reconciliation activity in MS SQL Server T-SQL integration Services and related tools.

Ensure design and development take into account all aspects of requirements – including data quality, customer experience architecture, security & operations – so that software is fit for the purpose.

Identify and solve performance bottlenecks in SQL Server and database platforms.

Manage MS SQL Server database environments that support data migration and backups and recoveries in test environments.

Provide support for solutions, including analysis, issue tracking, and resolution. Take pro-active ownership of support tasks and see them through to completion.

Report progress on development at daily stand-ups and escalate issues or slippage in a timely fashion, identifying remedial action to keep the project or business as usual on track.

Required Skills

5-8 years of solid experience in a data environment and development framework.

SSRS

SSIS

T-SQL

SQL Server

Learn more/Apply for this position