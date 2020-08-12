Top benefits of ERP

The impact of the coronavirus on all areas of the economy has highlighted the need to transform traditional supply chain models.

Worldwide, 75% of companies have reported supply chain disruptions as a result of Covid-19.

With supply chain fragility top of mind, suppliers are focusing on how to get their products to customers while observing the required compliance trails.

The reality is that with the appropriate use of ERP technology, solutions exist that enable business continuity for small and medium enterprise owners in this fragile economy. Although the adoption rate is increasing, many businesses are not aware of its importance.

“Because the landscape has changed dramatically, now is the time for companies to turn to digital channels to grow revenue and attract new customers,” says Heinrich de Leeuw, MD of Seidor Africa.

“The success of these initiatives will depend on access to digital solutions that are scalable, secure and stable. Seidor Africa’s partnership with Aphix marries a best of breed ERP solution with the ability to reach new markets through a quick and easy ecommerce solution.”

Seidor Africa and Aphix Software offer SME retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and manufacturers an out-of-the-box, fully scalable, multi-channel, e-commerce solution that can be seamlessly integrated in real-time with SAP Business One. It includes B2B trade portals, B2B and B2C web shops, field sales, van sales and customer ordering apps.

The experience of many industries during the country’s lockdown has demonstrated how important it is to be able to run uninterrupted operations and to communicate with customers. This requires businesses of all sizes to become digitally integrated and to digitalise their operations so as to drive efficiencies and build a more productive and data-led business.

In the current scenario, 12 to 18-month forecasts are no longer relevant; planning has become a month-to-month activity that must ensure alignment between elements such as stock levels, customer orders and delivery schedules.

“Realtime accurate stock management, replenishment, and efficient order fulfilment is how companies will harness the power of an ERP system to run an agile and resilient operation,” says De Leeuw. “Cutting manual tasks and automating business-critical functions will help achieve business targets.”

De Leeuw points out that ERP technology enables SME owners and directors to have a real time dashboard of important data in the business. “Making intelligence-based decisions does not have to break the bank. We ask our clients: ‘In our current context, can you afford not to have a digitally intelligent business?’

“Now is the time when business owners need a 360-degree view of their company with an integrated, easy-to-use solution that links all components. The bottom line is that the benefits of an ERP system far outweigh the upfront cost, because it can really transform the fortunes of a business.”

He says the benefits of an ERP solution include:

* Increased ROI: Return on investment is achieved through integrated information sharing, increased efficiency, real-time data access and governance, improved inventory management and reduced costs.

* Improved analytics: Analytics allows for more informative decisions, helping companies to work through stressful times.

* Realtime information: Realtime information is available across any part of the business.

* Improved productivity: By enhancing business workflows, employee performance is improved.

* Increased customer satisfaction: An ERP system helps companies deliver goods to customers faster, improve productivity, and implement inventory control. It can foster better customer communication, at a time when customer retention is vital.

* Compliance and risk management: ERP systems facilitate regulatory compliance.

* Flexibility, scalability, longevity: With cloud-based ERP there is no need to go through numerous different software systems and implementations in the future.

* Standardisation: Standardised business processes ensure increased control and reliability of information.

* Improved reporting: With instant visibility analysis capabilities, companies can manage and monitor financial performance in real-time.

* Improved inventory management: Stock availability and location information is available in real-time, whether in transit, in the warehouse, in the online store or in the shop.