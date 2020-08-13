CSS – JavaScript Engineer

Ref: CH589Our client, a the fast growing online food delivery business is looking for a highly talented CSS/JavaScript Engineer to join their team in Cape Town.Bring your love of all things front-end and that desire to make the best experience for the customer! About the client:We are a young, dynamic, hyper growth company looking for smart, creative, hard-working people with integrity to join us. We offer a market related, Total Remuneration Package which allows full flexibility according to your needs, a great work environment and a promise that you won’t be bored as long as you are prepared for a challenge and want to build something great. Reporting to the Senior JavaScript Engineer. Your responsibilities will include:

Your primary focus will be to implement responsive front-end CSS and JavaScript coding with a focus on performance maintainability and SEO friendly code

Give your opinion on page layout and design

Give feedback to designers and UX specialists on what they can do to improve the look of your HTML pages

Occasionally building responsive email templates

Attributes required:

You have a natural affinity for well structured HTML, CSS and JavaScript code and follow best practice to create responsive web front-ends that deliver an experience that delights our customer

Have extensive CSS experience – 3+ years ideally

Be completely comfortable with CSS precompilation

Be proficient with Bootstrap or other responsive design strategies

Be experienced in styling SPA templates

Have created responsive email templates

Have researched SEO and keep to its guidelines

Have a good sense of scoping CSS to best suit large projects that make use of reusable components

Not be dependent on jQuery when SPA libraries have alternative strategies

You know strategies and have experience to handle issues related to browser fragmentation, different screen sizes and OS

You have experience using a source control solution such as Git

Nice to have experience:

Are proficient with JavaScript and know the design patterns that accompany a well architected web app

Have tried implementing automated testing on web pages

Angular 8 a big plus

Qualifications:

Information Technology or Science Degree

Minimum 3 years of experience

The Environment

:

Employees are entrepreneurial and dynamic, smart, customer-centric, fun and have the shared ambition of takealot.com being the leading e-commerce company in Africa.

We have fun, work hard, take ownership, work in teams to create solutions, and are always open to direct feedback/new ideas on where we can improve.

We are short on ego and high on output.

We are doers and not only thinkers, it’s all in the execution after all.

We love what we do and what we are creati

Learn more/Apply for this position