CSS – JavaScript Engineer

Aug 13, 2020

Ref:  CH589Our client, a the fast growing online food delivery business is looking for a highly talented CSS/JavaScript Engineer to join their team in Cape Town.Bring your love of all things front-end and that desire to make the best experience for the customer! About the client:We are a young, dynamic, hyper growth company looking for smart, creative, hard-working people with integrity to join us. We offer a market related, Total Remuneration Package which allows full flexibility according to your needs, a great work environment and a promise that you won’t be bored as long as you are prepared for a challenge and want to build something great. Reporting to the Senior JavaScript Engineer. Your responsibilities will include:

  • Your primary focus will be to implement responsive front-end CSS and JavaScript coding with a focus on performance maintainability and SEO friendly code

  • Give your opinion on page layout and design

  • Give feedback to designers and UX specialists on what they can do to improve the look of your HTML pages

  • Occasionally building responsive email templates

 Attributes required:

  • You have a natural affinity for well structured HTML, CSS and JavaScript code and follow best practice to create responsive web front-ends that deliver an experience that delights our customer

  • Have extensive CSS experience – 3+ years ideally

  • Be completely comfortable with CSS precompilation

  • Be proficient with Bootstrap or other responsive design strategies

  • Be experienced in styling SPA templates

  • Have created responsive email templates

  • Have researched SEO and keep to its guidelines

  • Have a good sense of scoping CSS to best suit large projects that make use of reusable components

  • Not be dependent on jQuery when SPA libraries have alternative strategies

  • You know strategies and have experience to handle issues related to browser fragmentation, different screen sizes and OS

  • You have experience using a source control solution such as Git

Nice to have experience:

  • Are proficient with JavaScript and know the design patterns that accompany a well architected web app

  • Have tried implementing automated testing on web pages

  • Angular 8 a big plus

 Qualifications:

  • Information Technology or Science Degree

  • Minimum 3 years of experience

The Environment

:

  • Employees are entrepreneurial and dynamic, smart, customer-centric, fun and have the shared ambition of takealot.com being the leading e-commerce company in Africa.

  • We have fun, work hard, take ownership, work in teams to create solutions, and are always open to direct feedback/new ideas on where we can improve.

  • We are short on ego and high on output.

  • We are doers and not only thinkers, it’s all in the execution after all.

  • We love what we do and what we are creati

Learn more/Apply for this position