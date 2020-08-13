Ref: CH589Our client, a the fast growing online food delivery business is looking for a highly talented CSS/JavaScript Engineer to join their team in Cape Town.Bring your love of all things front-end and that desire to make the best experience for the customer! About the client:We are a young, dynamic, hyper growth company looking for smart, creative, hard-working people with integrity to join us. We offer a market related, Total Remuneration Package which allows full flexibility according to your needs, a great work environment and a promise that you won’t be bored as long as you are prepared for a challenge and want to build something great. Reporting to the Senior JavaScript Engineer. Your responsibilities will include:
- Your primary focus will be to implement responsive front-end CSS and JavaScript coding with a focus on performance maintainability and SEO friendly code
- Give your opinion on page layout and design
- Give feedback to designers and UX specialists on what they can do to improve the look of your HTML pages
- Occasionally building responsive email templates
Attributes required:
- You have a natural affinity for well structured HTML, CSS and JavaScript code and follow best practice to create responsive web front-ends that deliver an experience that delights our customer
- Have extensive CSS experience – 3+ years ideally
- Be completely comfortable with CSS precompilation
- Be proficient with Bootstrap or other responsive design strategies
- Be experienced in styling SPA templates
- Have created responsive email templates
- Have researched SEO and keep to its guidelines
- Have a good sense of scoping CSS to best suit large projects that make use of reusable components
- Not be dependent on jQuery when SPA libraries have alternative strategies
- You know strategies and have experience to handle issues related to browser fragmentation, different screen sizes and OS
- You have experience using a source control solution such as Git
Nice to have experience:
- Are proficient with JavaScript and know the design patterns that accompany a well architected web app
- Have tried implementing automated testing on web pages
- Angular 8 a big plus
Qualifications:
- Information Technology or Science Degree
- Minimum 3 years of experience
The Environment
:
- Employees are entrepreneurial and dynamic, smart, customer-centric, fun and have the shared ambition of takealot.com being the leading e-commerce company in Africa.
- We have fun, work hard, take ownership, work in teams to create solutions, and are always open to direct feedback/new ideas on where we can improve.
- We are short on ego and high on output.
- We are doers and not only thinkers, it’s all in the execution after all.
- We love what we do and what we are creati