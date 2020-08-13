Deloitte Africa receives SAP Innovation Award

SAP AG has named Deloitte Africa as a winner in its 2020 innovation programme in the Adoption Superhero category for its SAP S/4HANA professional services public cloud implementation.

The SAP Innovation Awards celebrate the achievements of forward-thinking companies and individuals from around the world who are using SAP solutions to transform their business, drive innovation, and shape their intelligent enterprises. The event was held virtually this year.

The award went to the Deloitte Africa MOJA program, which was launched in 2017 to transform the Deloitte Africa business. The business is a combination of practices across 17 countries in Africa that historically operated independently within the Deloitte network.

The MOJA program resulted in the successful standardisation, digital transformation, and automation of end-to-end business processes, unlocking the power of data to provide intelligence and insight to the executive, improving user experiences, optimising costs, and eliminating manual intervention in consolidation and reporting.

This was achieved by implementing a common IT platform for Deloitte’s Africa business utilising an integrated suite of cloud solutions with SAP S/4HANA Cloud, SAP Cloud Platform, the SAP BW/4HANA, SAP Analytics Cloud, SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central and SAP SuccessFactors Onboarding , Concur Expense solution, and SAP Fiori apps to support its intelligent enterprise.

Deloitte Africa’s chief financial officer, Jen McDonald, and its CIO, Antionette Wager, say that in being the undisputed leader in professional services in Africa, Deloitte needed to underpin its business with a common IT platform and digitally transform its business processes.

Deloitte Africa selected a suite of cloud solutions from SAP, walked the co-innovation journey with SAP, and utilised its own Deloitte Consulting implementation team to “ensure success in a major digital transformation initiative”.