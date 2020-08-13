ENVIRONMENT: A rapidly growing e-Commerce platform seeks a highly technical DevOps Engineer with a passion for all things tech, to build, operate and secure their infrastructure and systems. You will require a 3-year Computer Science Degree or equivalent experience, strong Linux including kernel tuning, proc filesystem, cgroups, os scheduling and experience with Jenkins, Gitlab, Spinnaker, Chef, Puppet, Ansible, TCP/IP, CI/CD, Kafka, Kubernetes, Nginx, Memcached, Terraform and Google Cloud. DUTIES: Terraform to manage Cloud Infrastructure, Chef to manage virtual servers.

Build and deploy systems for metrics, monitoring, and logging.

Operations for Kafka, Kubernetes, Nginx, Memcached, and more.

CI / CD Build systems to ensure teams can deploy frequently and safely.

Hardening servers and building security into the platform.

Develop automation so we can focus on the hard problems.

Develop glue code to extend or integrate systems. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – 3-Year Computer Science Degree (or equivalent experience). Experience/Skills – At least 2 years of professional experience.

An understanding of computer science fundamentals, including Linux and operating systems, networking.

Solid grasp of development fundamentals such as data structures and algorithms.

Can write code (we use Python).

Google Cloud, or another cloud provider (architecture, operations)

Managing Kubernetes Clusters (certificates, users, kubeadm, etc.).

Understand networking deeply (TCP/IP, UDP, IP, calico/weave, vlans, tcpdump, etc.).

Understand Linux deeply (kernel tuning, proc filesystem, cgroups, os scheduling, etc.) including Linux administration (Processes, Networking, Disks, Security).

Have experience with Build Systems (Jenkins, Gitlab, Spinnaker).

Managing production systems.

One configuration management system (Chef, Puppet, Ansible). ATTRIBUTES: Keeps up to date with the industry, always learning.

A team player, an active listener, and able to communicate well.

Shows solid reasoning and decision making, with the ability to work under pressure. While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.