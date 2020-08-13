Job Advert Summary
An opportunity has arisen for a high calibre HR Admin and Systems Administrator to effectively execute HR administrative and system functions to ensure on time delivery to internal and external stakeholders.Minimum Requirements• Minimum requirement of Matric
• Tertiary Qualification in Human Resources Management/Equivalent
• Minimum 2 years’ Experience in HR
• Previous experience on HR Systems a must
• Problem solving ability
• Customer service orientated
• Attention to detail
• A team player
• Able to cope with pressure relating to deadlines
• Excellent administrative skills
• Good organizational, communication and listening skills
• Excellent computer skills (Excel, MS Word and Outlook)Duties and Responsibilities• Be the first point of contact for all HR-related system queries and user support. HR Systems includes the HR Information System (Psiber), Recruitment System (Neptune), but not limited to these.
• Assist HR Admin and Systems team with related queries that may arise from various stakeholders and operational HR teams in a professional and timeous manner.
• Verify employee engagement, movements and termination documentation prior to live processing.
• Ensure critical business data and documentation integrity in the HR Information System at all times under allocated scope of responsibility.
• Monthly compilation and submission of the HR Admin and Systems report.
• Assist the HR Admin and Systems team with systems and admin audits
• Actively involved in HR Admin and System Projects.
• Recordkeeping