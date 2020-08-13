HR Admin and Systems Administrator

Job Advert Summary

An opportunity has arisen for a high calibre HR Admin and Systems Administrator to effectively execute HR administrative and system functions to ensure on time delivery to internal and external stakeholders.Minimum Requirements• Minimum requirement of Matric

• Tertiary Qualification in Human Resources Management/Equivalent

• Minimum 2 years’ Experience in HR

• Previous experience on HR Systems a must

• Problem solving ability

• Customer service orientated

• Attention to detail

• A team player

• Able to cope with pressure relating to deadlines

• Excellent administrative skills

• Good organizational, communication and listening skills

• Excellent computer skills (Excel, MS Word and Outlook)Duties and Responsibilities• Be the first point of contact for all HR-related system queries and user support. HR Systems includes the HR Information System (Psiber), Recruitment System (Neptune), but not limited to these.

• Assist HR Admin and Systems team with related queries that may arise from various stakeholders and operational HR teams in a professional and timeous manner.

• Verify employee engagement, movements and termination documentation prior to live processing.

• Ensure critical business data and documentation integrity in the HR Information System at all times under allocated scope of responsibility.

• Monthly compilation and submission of the HR Admin and Systems report.

• Assist the HR Admin and Systems team with systems and admin audits

• Actively involved in HR Admin and System Projects.

• Recordkeeping

