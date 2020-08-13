Systems Analyst (6 month fixed term contract)

Job Advert Summary

Bachelors degree in Computer Sciences, or a similar BTech in ICT Related field.

At least 3 years’ experience with integration technologies e.g. ESB.

Experience in service oriented architecture modelling (SOA).

Experience in installing, configuration and managing InterSystems’ Caché/Ensemble technologies would be an advantage

Working knowledge of

• Databases: SQL, Cache or IBMi DB2.

• Programming: Web-based technologies (e.g. C#, Java etc).

• Integration: HL7, FHIR, XML, DICOM, ESB, JSON, webservices.

• Productivity: Microsoft Word, Powerpoint, Excel, Visio and Project.

Sound knowledge of Integration standards and Enterprise Service Bus (ESB).

Knowledge of information systems, gap analysis and systems requirements.

Knowledge of system development life cycle processes.

Knowledge of systems analysis and design.

Knowledge of advanced information technology concepts.

Ability to apply specialist and detailed technical expertise.

Good planning, organising and implementing skills.

The ability to build and maintain relationships.

Good judgement and problem-solving skills.

Ability to focus on client needs and satisfaction.

Ability to analyse numerical data and all other sources of information.

Ability to document Functional and Technical design specifications.

Ability to design software solution.

Presentation skills.

Excellent oral and written communication skills.Key OutputsResponsible for the design and ownership of technical and functional architecture of software solutions for Mediclinic South Africa in accordance with agreed standards

Perform maintenance on systems for Mediclinic South Africa

Perform system tests for Mediclinic South Africa

Manage key client and stakeholder relations within ICT environment

Oversee the delivery of the team and align structure and business processes to organisational strategy operational needs

Working closely with third party implementation partners, project management office, ICT operational department and developers to ensure successful implementationsOther InformationCandidates, who are interested in applying for this position, can apply directly at https://mediclinic.erecruit.co Please ensure that your profile is complete and up to date with the latest information, before applying. For any online support, please contact the Mediclinic Career Centre at (contact number).

