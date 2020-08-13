Tech Savvy Junior Desktop/Web Support Needed
Do you have a knack for computers? Known amongst your family and friends as the IT guy? Have a positive, can-do attitude?
Junior Desktop & Web Support (George)
Requirements are a passion for computers and the internet. The successful candidate will possess the ability to learn and think on their feet and operate at a nippy pace. Joining a leading Tax, Law and Accounting Practice, you will support the IT Team to service the IT support requirements of the business .
Training will be provided as needed on software and protocols, but the successful candidate will be someone that already has a basic understanding and experience in setting up PC’s.
The candidate must be able to improvise, research and figure out solutions to unique technical issues and be passionate about their own technical development. This is an ideal opportunity for a young person willing to learn, grow and gain first employment experience in IT, Web and Telecoms support. Driver’s license and own vehicle required.
Soft Skills:
Engage with staff in a courteous manner
Effective Communication
Productivity Skills:
Attention to detail
Time Urgency and Prioritisation
Follow-through to Completion
Self-management
Typical Support Task:
General IT Support
Technical Troubleshooting
Building PC’s and setting them up according to strict protocols
Administration of Telecoms Suppliers
Management of Data Backups
Archive/Backup Management
Mailbox Management
Website & Server Administration
Please send CV to tech talent @ tax consulting .co .za (please note there should be no spaces in the address provided)
For other exciting opportunities at our firm: http://www.taxconsulting.co.za/join-the-team/