Tech Savvy Junior Desktop/Web Support Needed

Tech Savvy Junior Desktop/Web Support Needed

Do you have a knack for computers? Known amongst your family and friends as the IT guy? Have a positive, can-do attitude?

Junior Desktop & Web Support (George)

Requirements are a passion for computers and the internet. The successful candidate will possess the ability to learn and think on their feet and operate at a nippy pace. Joining a leading Tax, Law and Accounting Practice, you will support the IT Team to service the IT support requirements of the business .

Training will be provided as needed on software and protocols, but the successful candidate will be someone that already has a basic understanding and experience in setting up PC’s.

The candidate must be able to improvise, research and figure out solutions to unique technical issues and be passionate about their own technical development. This is an ideal opportunity for a young person willing to learn, grow and gain first employment experience in IT, Web and Telecoms support. Driver’s license and own vehicle required.

Soft Skills:

Engage with staff in a courteous manner

Effective Communication

Productivity Skills:

Attention to detail

Time Urgency and Prioritisation

Follow-through to Completion

Self-management

Typical Support Task:

General IT Support

Technical Troubleshooting

Building PC’s and setting them up according to strict protocols

Administration of Telecoms Suppliers

Management of Data Backups

Archive/Backup Management

Mailbox Management

Website & Server Administration

Please send CV to tech talent @ tax consulting .co .za (please note there should be no spaces in the address provided)

For other exciting opportunities at our firm: http://www.taxconsulting.co.za/join-the-team/

Learn more/Apply for this position