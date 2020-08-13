Test Analyst

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Tet Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis
Main purpose of the job:
– Functional testing of back-end database
– Integration testing across front-end/back-ends
– Defect management
Requirements:
– Knowledge of SQL for DB querying
– Knowledge of JIRA/Agile Methodology
– Proficient with QC ALM
– Understanding of Test Automation (UFT is preferred)
– A team player, strong communicator and transparent
– Excellent written and verbal communication skills and an ability to work as part of a team
– Someone who has a ‘can do’ attitude
– Someone who has an eye for quality
– Someone who is able to challenge the status quo
– Someone with leadership and professionalism who consistently demonstrate a ‘role model’ behaviour
– Able to engage with people across all levels and has excellent people management skills
– Someone who can simultaneously work on multiple projects
– Able to engage with people across all levels and has excellent people management skills
– Ensure participation in the overall test planning of the product execution path and test estimation
– Ability to create the test plan and ensure alignment to the product objectives
– Ensure the product is delivered within the timelines agreed with the delivery team
– Work closely with test leads, developers, architects, products owner and other stakeholders to meet the expectations of our client
– Build and foster deep relationships with peers, subject matter expert, developers, product owner and other stakeholders though honest communication which align to the Sanlam Reality Values
– Participate in the sprint planning, test estimation and success criteria per story/epic
– Participate in the team backlog grooming
– Facilitate the handover of test deliverables for all phases of testing
Qualifications and Experience:
– ISTQB foundation or equivalent (ISEB). ISEB test practitioner or equivalent or ISTQB advanced level certificate
– 5-6 years in testing role (Both Functional and Technical). Your functional background must be strong to guide your technical ability
– Proficient in the use of Soap UI (Ready API as well), Jira, HP QC and MS-SQL