Virtual celebrations for Wozniak’s 70th birthday

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak celebrated his 70th birthday on 11 August with a virtual benefit concert.

“The Woz” was the guest of honour at the virtual surprise party organised by his wife Janet Wozniak.

The event, hosted by Jewel, benefited the Inspiring Children’s Foundation.

The concert also featured recording from celebrities performing and offering birthday wishes to Wozniak.

They included the likes of Andrea Bocelli, Andy Grammar, Vance Joy, Emmylou Harris, Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Rock and William Shatner among others.