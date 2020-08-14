Gijima earns Microsoft’s Advanced Specialization Certification

Gijima is the first South African Company to have earned the Microsoft Advanced Specialisation: Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure certificate.

The certificate is awarded to partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their migration practices.

Leonard Rawbone, practice lead for Microsoft at Gijima, comments: “We are honoured to be the first partner in South Africa to earn this Advanced Specialisation. Our team is proud to be recognised for their knowledge and skill within Microsoft Azure.

“Current and prospective clients can rest assured that Gijima not only meets the current standards required for Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Azure but will continually to evolve its business in line with the advancing cloud practices and services.”

Lionel Moyal, commercial partner director at Microsoft South Africa, adds: “We congratulate Gijima on achieving the Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure advanced specialisation, which highlights those partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to migrating Windows-based workloads to Azure.

“Gijima continues to demonstrate that it has both the skills and the experience to offer clients a path to successful migration so that they can start enjoying the benefits of being in the cloud.”