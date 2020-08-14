Scrum Master

The employer is an innovative software company based in Muizenberg, Cape Town. They are looking for an IT Project Manager/SCRUM master with experience in online system development using SCRUM methodologies, to bridge the gap between our client and our technical team. The ideal candidate would be based within an easy commute of Muizenberg, and would prefer a half day position to full day, they work in a professional and comfortable work environment where focus is on teamwork, collaboration, and the ability to achieve results.

Description:

– Maintain a strong relationship with existing client

– Create and deliver accurate and engaging presentations to client

– Work with the product owners to create epics, features and stories and manage backlogs

– Plan, organise and facilitate all SCRUM meetings, create and manage sprints and resolve impediments

– Work closely with other teams to ensure that client’s expectations are met and projects are delivered timeously

– Track project milestones and adjust project plans and resources and communicate with stakeholders. Schedule project resources and engage additional project resources as required

– Identify and communicate project risks throughout project lifecycles

– Create and maintain project documentation, including sprint retrospective documentation and continuous improvement tracking

– Track project financials, including budget, actuals and forecasts

Requirements:

– Practical IT project management skills essential

– 2+ years’ experience in an IT project manager role (software, not hardware)

– Understanding of the principles of the software development lifecycle

– Previous experience with SCRUM and Agile methodologies

– Working knowledge of Microsoft Azure Dev Ops

– Good writing and communication skills

– 3+ years Scrum/Agile experience

– Scrum/Agile qualification will be preferential.

– Must live in Cape Town (pref Southern Suburbs) or already have a lease in place if relocating from elsewhere in South Africa

– Must be SA citizen.

Advantageous:

– Technical background and exposure to .NET and web development projects

– Exposure to continuous integration/continuous deployment methodology

– Bachelors degree and/or project management certification/qualification

– Exposure to cloud technologies

Personal Skills/Attributes:

– Confident and professional

– Effective, highly organised and detail orientated

– Energetic, passionate and committed

