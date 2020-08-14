Scrum Master – Pipeline

Purpose Statement

Provide guidance to self-organising feature teams to operate effectively within the bank by: Ensuring the optimal use/application of Agile/Scrum practices and tools, and Driving the continuous improvement and scrum maturity of the feature teams during the facilitation of Agile ceremonies (including sprint planning, stand-up, sprint retrospective, sprint review)



Experience

At lease 3 years’ experoence as part of an Agile software delivery team in one or more of the following roles: Project / Programme Management Business Analyst Architect Software Development Tester Product Owner

Proven experience in the appliction one of more of the following: Scrum principles, practices and theory Agile techniques (i.e. User Stories; ATDD;TDD;Continuous Integration; Continuous Testing; Paring; Automated Testing) Configuration tools (i.e. JIRA; Confluence etc.)



Qualifications (Minimum)

National Certificate in Grade 12 National Certificate

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Knowledge

Must have detailed knowledge of: Documented patterns and techniques related to the Scrum approach (i.e. Burndown techniques, Retrospective formats, handling bugs, etc.) Group facilitation approaches (i.e conflict resolution, effective team work, etc.) Agile approaches: XP, Kanban, Crystal, FDD, etc Agile techniques: User Stories, ATDD, TDD, Continuous Integration, Continuous Testing, Pairing, Automated Testing, Agile Games

Must have in-depth understanding of all the Agile roles & principles in order to work well together with the team and stakeholders

Good knowledge of servant leadership, facilitation, situational awareness, conflict resolution, continual improvement, empowerment, and increasing transparency

Skills

Communications Skills

Facilitation Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Negotiation skills

Presentation Skills

Problem solving skills

Analytical Skills

Attention to Detail

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Competencies

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Working with People

Additional Information

Contactable via own mobile phone

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Clear criminal and credit record

For further information regarding this job posting you can contact the followingRecruitment Consultant:

Ahraas Begum Ebrahim

