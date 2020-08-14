ENVIRONMENT: A global Dev House in the sphere of online gaming seeks the expertise of a dynamic & highly technical Senior SQL DBA who is passionate about all things data. You will help look after a large geographically distributed Microsoft SQL Environment that utilizes many of the latest SQL functionality, and constantly seek to leverage new features as they become available to enhance performance and reduce latency between systems. You will require a Degree/National Diploma in Computer Science/Engineering or other related tertiary qualification and/or experience, at least 8 years’ experience in a similar role, SQL Server (contact number), T-SQL scripting, Database Security, Backup & Recovery, Replication & Performance Tuning experience. DUTIES: Administer Microsoft SQL Server database environments.

T-SQL scripting and development on both new and existing functions.

Troubleshoot and resolve server, database and data issues.

Security maintenance of server and database.

Maintenance and monitoring of SQL environment.

Provide debugging assistance to development staff with DBMS.

Monitor and complete DBA-related ServiceDesk calls.

Backup setup and monitoring.

Participate in rotating on-call support.

Work in an agile environment with stand-ups, sprints and planning meetings.

Work in a small development team taking on new features, spikes, bugs.

Plan, design, implement, document, test and release new features.

Perform code reviews.

Liaise with the QA team to identify and fix bugs. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Degree/National Diploma in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or related tertiary qualification and/or experience. Experience/Skills – Minimum 8 years SQL Database Administration experience.

Microsoft SQL Server experience with database administration, including installation and troubleshooting issues.

T-SQL Scripting experience.

Database Security.

Have in depth SQL internal knowledge.

Backup and recovery experience.

Replication experience.

Performance tuning on SQL queries / Stored Procedures. Advantageous – Git, JIRA

JSON/XML, REST/RESTful APIs

Agile, Scrum, Design Patterns

Release Automation

Experience with Big Data and Event Driven technologies would be an advantage Hadoop, Kafka, Kubernetes, Docker ATTRIBUTES: Able to work under pressure.

Can work in cross functional teams.

Attention to detail, passion, enthusiasm.

ATTRIBUTES: Able to work under pressure.

Can work in cross functional teams.

Attention to detail, passion, enthusiasm.

Possess exceptional problem-solving skills with the ability to work with little or no supervision.