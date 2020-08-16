Business Intelligence Analyst

Purpose Statement

Enhance the decision-making of management through the extraction and use of data to develop appropriate analyses of client behaviour and business trends, providing real insight and perspective by creating and utilising reports as well as making recommendations and proposals.

Qualifications

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

A relevant tertiary qualification in Statistics or Finance

Qualifications

A relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering – Electrical/Electronic or Information Technology – Computer Science

Experience

Minimum:

3+ years’ experience in an Analysis role within a credit environment

Sound exposure and understanding of the Credit life cycle or parts thereof (e.g. Granting, Credit Book or Recoveries)

SQL experience (intermediate to advanced level)

Excel experience (intermediate to advanced level)

Qlikview and or PowerBI experience (advantage)

Competencies

Analysing

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Working with People

Relating and Networking

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Adapting and Responding to Change

Persuading and Influencing

Planning and Organising

Presenting and Communicating Information

Writing and Reporting

Additional Information

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

Learn more/Apply for this position