MS BI Developer

OUR CLIENT BASED IN JOHANESSBURG EAST IS URGNLY LOOKING FOR MS BI DEVELOPER TO JOIN THEIR TEAM

MUST BE AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY

Activities will include:

– Engaging with clients to understand business requirements;

– Documenting business requirements and translating these into functional and technical specifications;

– Development of MS SQL and Power BI data models with required interfaces and ETL;

– Development of Tabular/Power BI models using DAX and similar rules;

– Development of Power BI reports, dashboards, KPI scorecards and interactive content;

– Deployment of Power BI solutions to SharePoint, on-premise and cloud platforms;

– Administration and optimization of Power BI solutions;

– Optimization of MS SQL queries/views and ETL/SSIS packages;

Support and enhancements to existing clients’ Power BI solutions.

– Experience developing and deploying Power BI solutions;

– Experience in connecting Power BI with SharePoint, on-premise and cloud computing platforms for mobile and desktop consumption;

– Good, demonstrable general computing knowledge, including basic troubleshooting capability on the Microsoft Windows platform, an understanding of networking fundamentals, and familiarity with application installation and support;

– Good understanding of the processes of data quality, data cleansing and data transformation;

– Excellent analytical ability to turn large amounts of raw data into insightful and actionable visual information;

– Experience in agile project delivery approaches;

– Experience dealing with client requirements, requests and feedback;

– Excellent communication skills to interact with clients at all levels of the organization.

Skills and Qualifications:

– Degree in Computer Science or related field;

– Good understanding of accounting principles will be beneficial;

– 4+ years’ experience developing and deploying Power BI solutions

– 4+ Years BI Experience

– Demonstrable understanding of SQL fundamentals and ability to write complex SQL queries;

– Demonstrable understanding of custom add-on development and deployment within Power BI;

– Demonstrable understanding of when to rely on DAX queries vs a data model;

– Excellent technical skills;

– Excellent problem-solving abilities;

– Excellent communication skills.

Learn more/Apply for this position