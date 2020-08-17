OUR CLIENT BASED IN JOHANESSBURG EAST IS URGNLY LOOKING FOR MS BI DEVELOPER TO JOIN THEIR TEAM
MUST BE AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY
Activities will include:
– Engaging with clients to understand business requirements;
– Documenting business requirements and translating these into functional and technical specifications;
– Development of MS SQL and Power BI data models with required interfaces and ETL;
– Development of Tabular/Power BI models using DAX and similar rules;
– Development of Power BI reports, dashboards, KPI scorecards and interactive content;
– Deployment of Power BI solutions to SharePoint, on-premise and cloud platforms;
– Administration and optimization of Power BI solutions;
– Optimization of MS SQL queries/views and ETL/SSIS packages;
Support and enhancements to existing clients’ Power BI solutions.
– Experience developing and deploying Power BI solutions;
– Experience in connecting Power BI with SharePoint, on-premise and cloud computing platforms for mobile and desktop consumption;
– Good, demonstrable general computing knowledge, including basic troubleshooting capability on the Microsoft Windows platform, an understanding of networking fundamentals, and familiarity with application installation and support;
– Good understanding of the processes of data quality, data cleansing and data transformation;
– Excellent analytical ability to turn large amounts of raw data into insightful and actionable visual information;
– Experience in agile project delivery approaches;
– Experience dealing with client requirements, requests and feedback;
– Excellent communication skills to interact with clients at all levels of the organization.
Skills and Qualifications:
– Degree in Computer Science or related field;
– Good understanding of accounting principles will be beneficial;
– 4+ years’ experience developing and deploying Power BI solutions
– 4+ Years BI Experience
– Demonstrable understanding of SQL fundamentals and ability to write complex SQL queries;
– Demonstrable understanding of custom add-on development and deployment within Power BI;
– Demonstrable understanding of when to rely on DAX queries vs a data model;
– Excellent technical skills;
– Excellent problem-solving abilities;
– Excellent communication skills.