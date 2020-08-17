New Island Technologies offers ITSM from AWS

BMC has announced the local availability of the BMC Helix Platform in South Africa, according to its distributor New Island Technologies.

The announcement of the in-country roll-out of BMC Helix, provides partners and customers access to the first cloud-native, micro-services-based platform hosted on AWS.

With BMC Helix, BMC is delivering the industry’s first and only intelligence-enriched, integrated IT Service Management (ITSM) and IT Operations Management (ITOM) platform. Building on leading Cognitive Service Management (CSM) capabilities, BMC Helix now includes both ITSM and ITOM capabilities enabling organisations to proactively and predictively discover, monitor, optimise, remediate, and deliver an omni-channel service experience for IT and line-of-business. These services will be delivered out of the AWS Cloud Datacentres in Cape Town, South Africa.

“Enterprises are experiencing a tech tsunami with trends like multi-cloud, multi-device (IoT), multi-channel, DevOps, AI/ML, and bots creating enormous complexities in their IT landscapes,” says Marten van Heerden, head of solutions at New Island Technologies – the BMC distributor for Sub Saharan Africa. “To help manage this complexity, BMC are converging ITSM and ITOM capabilities into a unified BMC Helix platform to deliver the next-gen service experience for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise.

“Furthermore, the fact that they are able to access the solution off of a local cloud instance through New Island a local distributor, ensures customers can maintain the data sovereignty often required for hosting solutions in the cloud,” adds van Heerden.

BMC Helix empowers IT and business users to eliminate silos, make better informed decisions, and future-proof the service and operations experience. With the addition of the ITOM portfolio, BMC has now added the BMC Helix Remediate, BMC Helix Optimize, and BMC Helix Monitor solutions to the BMC Helix suite.

Through the addition of these services customers can intelligently and automatically: discover unknown assets across multi-cloud and on-prem environments; proactively and predictively monitor events, alerts, and anomalies; uncover and remediate security vulnerabilities and secure systems; optimise capacity and cost across an organisation’s multi-cloud landscape; proactively provide an omni-channel service experience for the enterprise – from IT to line-of-business.