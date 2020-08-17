New ISP aims to offer personalised service

SimpliConnect, a new Internet service provider (ISP), offers a full suite of business and consumer connectivity solutions, with an emphasis on convenience, efficiency and simplicity.

“Even though having internet access has become a basic necessity, people are frustrated by the limitations of existing offerings. Furthermore, service providers need to cater for all segments of the market including a rapidly expanding mixed-use consumer where the home has become the office and the office is also the classroom,” says Farhad Suleman, CEO of SimpliConnect.

South Africans are looking for fast and reliable access that needs to be tailored for their specific usage needs so that they are only paying for what they actually use.

“The temptation for ISPs is to label a solution as something that helps to create a digital society, but many do not give any thought to what this really entails. It is about creating an enabling environment that drives internet access and the adoption of technologies that improve our quality of life.

“This is where SimpliConnect comes in. Our focus is on delivering a world-class customer experience while producing solutions that meet the current and future needs of our business and consumer clients.” Suleman says.

SimpliConnect offers solutions and services that enable remote access and the ability to work from anywhere while making internet access simple, reliable, affordable and fuss-free.

Solutions include digital services like cloud, SaaS (software as a service), FTTx, WTTx and business connectivity solutions which cater to small start-ups, individuals or larger organisations looking for a multi-site connectivity solution with access to digital networking and secure cloud solutions.

These are exciting times in the South African internet market. With so many choices available to consumers and businesses, we know how important it is to differentiate on quality, service and personalisation. As such, we give you products that do not conform to the stereotypes.

“It is about pushing boundaries and breaking the rules where necessary to deliver world-class internet access. We differentiate ourselves with the strength of our solutions and the professionalism in which we meet all our client requirements whether they are a large enterprise or an individual looking for home connectivity,” says Suleman.