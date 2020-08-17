The road forward for gaming

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in a national address on Saturday evening on 15 August 2020 that a number of South Africa’s lockdown regulations will be relaxed as the country moves to a level 2 lockdown from midnight on Monday (17 August 2020).

Mind Sports South Africa has issued this statement to clarify the road forward for competitions this year.

In lockdown level 2 restrictions from Monday, the following restrictions pertinent to the hosting of events be eased:

All restrictions on inter-provincial travel will be lifted;

Accommodation facilities will be permitted, in line with approved protocols;

Restaurants, bars and taverns will be permitted to operate subject to regulations;;

The curfew will remain in place from 22h00 – 04h00;

Gatherings of more than 50 people are still prohibited, as are sports events with spectators;

International travel is still prohibited outside of the existing regulations.

The easing in restrictions come nearly five months after the country first moved into a lockdown.

Such regulations still mean that it is practically impossible for MSSA to hold Provincial and National face-to-face championships as MSSA cannot restrict the number of entrants to such events.

It is therefore likely that MSSA will continue to hold its events for the rest of the year as online events in order to continue to deliver with its membership.

However, Regional Championships can be offered as smaller events which will be in line with the new regulations.

Nothing will stop a member club from hosting and event that only allows 40 players and then has the required support staff to ensure that are protocols and procedures are in place.