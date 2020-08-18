Developer

We are looking for a meticulous and technically skilled computer programmer to develop and maintain our organization system software and computing infrastructure.

The ideal candidate for this role must possess superior coding skills, excellent communication, high concentration levels, good task management and superior problem solving and critical thinking skills. Essentially the outstanding computer programmer must enhance the efficiency and cost effectiveness of systems, resolve errors and design programs that are customized to our organization’s needs.

Monitor projects throughout all phases to ensure compliance to design standards, and to ensure that the designed solution matches the business requirements, alerting project and IT leadership when there are potential disconnects.

Be responsible for ensuring that detailed project design maintains architectural design principles related to reusable services, common technology underpinnings, and strategic technical capabilities.

Responsibilities

– Coding and debugging

– App design

– Troubleshooting operating environments e.g Windows Server Admin, Linux Admin

– Network Administration

– Version controlling – Git

– Designing algorithms

– Project Management

– Design of Spec & Schema of Database

– Managing database systems, DBA, SQL Servers

– Deployment of software systems

– Providing Technical Support and development of documentation

– Issue Management – GitHub

– Cloud Servers

– Act as coach and mentor to junior staff, provide training to new and junior staff as well as resolution of Support Tickets logged.

– Services API, REST & SOAP

– Staying up to date with changes in the programming environment & new languages to exploit new functionality and features

– Staying up to date with technology changes g. Machine Learning Developments

– Critical software testing

– Advanced knowledge of operating systems: Windows, Linux,

– Analytical and problem-solving skills

– Hungry for knowledge

– Deadline driven

– Good communication skills & teamwork

– Problem solving skills

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to (email address) before 31/08/2020.

Corespondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates.

