Distell transforms supply chain

Distell, one of South Africa and Africa’s leading producers and marketers of alcoholic beverages, has selected Blue Yonder to power its supply chain digital transformation.

The company produces and markets a diverse portfolio of award-winning alcoholic brands globally, including Amarula, Savanna, Hunter’s Dry, Durbanville Hills and Nederburg.

Distell, which operates in eight locations across the globe, is in the process of transforming its integrated business planning process. A key component of this transformation is the need to evolve to a SaaS and cloud-based supply chain solution – ensuring that the company’s supply chain practices are efficient, agile and protect the environment, while meeting its customers’ requirements.

Distell has selected several Luminate Planning solutions, including demand planning, sales & operations planning, supply planning and replenishment – all powered by Blue Yonder’s Luminate platform.

“We chose Blue Yonder because we were looking for the right partner to join us on our transformational journey,” says Kershen Pillay, Distell corporate services director. “Blue Yonder showed us that they are committed to this partnership through their ability to implement and provide a managed service offering with best-in-class solutions.”

Blue Yonder will help Distell carefully manage its supply chain to deliver reliably, responsibly and sustainably – and at the highest quality. Distell will use Luminate Planning solutions to intelligently predict potential problems and opportunities, offer machine learning (ML)-based recommendations for action, and pivot production, inventory, and labour plans to minimise risk and deliver with confidence to ensure that products get to the people who need them.

Blue Yonder’s Luminate platform provides synchronized business planning, execution, delivery and labour solutions that optimise a customer’s business and people management from end-to-end. Luminate platform leverages industry-leading AI/ML capabilities to help customers better predict and prevent disruptions across the supply chain.