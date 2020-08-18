Facebook debuts Avatars in Africa

Facebook has launched Avatars in Africa to give people new ways to express themselves online.

Avatars are digital personas that enable people to engage across Facebook and Messenger in a more personal and dynamic way.

People can use their personalised avatar to share a range of emotions and expressions via a digital persona that is unique to them.

There are many ways to use an avatar including in comments, Stories, Messenger and, soon, text posts with backgrounds too. Users can customise your avatar with hairstyles, complexions, outfits, Covid-19 support stickers and more.

To create an avatar, users go to the Facebook or Messenger comment composer, click on the “smiley” button, and then the sticker tab. They then click “Create Your Avatar”.

“Facebook is home to some of your most personal content and we want to allow people to share and react to that content in the most personalised way possible,” says Nunu Ntshingila, regional director of Facebook Africa. “We’re excited to give people more options to convey their identity on Facebook, allowing them to share in a more personal, light-hearted way.”

Avatars include hundreds of global sticker packs and integrations with GIF providers and can also be shared across Facebook and Messenger by setting as a profile picture, sharing to a news feed, or using on a gaming profile.