Indwe launches car and home insurance advice app

Indwe Risk Services today has launched BluPixl, an all-in-one car and home insurance app that lets consumers choose and manage insurance cover according to their needs.

The app is powered by Indwe, an independent insurance brokers, and integrates insurance expertise and smart tech to help consumers find the right cover that fits their lifestyle and budget.

“With so many products and services on offer, consumers are spoilt for choice. We can pick and choose a cup of coffee down to the very last drop, and mix and match from a wide range of products in-store, but when it comes to choosing insurance, it is often both a daunting and dull experience,” says Peter Olyott, Indwe CEO.

“In launching BluPixl, we want to bring convenience, choice and customisation to the fingertips of South Africans. Not only does the platform enable consumers to shop and experience insurance the same way they do with everyday goods and services, but it also serves to assist them in making informed choices,” he adds.

BluPixl helps customers to find and manage, offering a smart and convenient way to find insurance quotes and choose between solutions from multiple insurers.

Users can start shopping for insurance solutions on their smartphones after downloading the BluPixl app. Once a user has signed up and entered their preferences, the app will begin to fetch and consolidate insurance quotes from South Africa’s top insurers.

The policy comparison functionality and user-friendly design make it easy to view insurance products side-by-side and compare premiums in detail. Automatically ranked insurance options, along with an always-on digital insurance advisor to unpack policy wording in detail, makes narrowing down a best-fit solution and a buying decision, so much easier.

The app enables users to customise their insurance cover by choosing one insurer to insure their assets under separate policies. Users also have the option of easily adding to, or removing assets from, a policy. When it comes time to claim, the in-app claim functionality ensures an efficient and seamless claims process.