Integration Developer (SAP CPI)

ENVIRONMENT: A leading Retail Giant seeks a highly technical & independent Integration Developer whose core focus will be on SAP Cloud Platform Integration where you will define requirements and specifications for business use cases. You will also be required to develop pub/sub, messaging, and real-time Integration patterns, design, build & manage continuous software deployment framework and perform code deployment across multiple environments, following compliance & release management processes. You will require Matric / Grade 12, a BSc. Degree / Diploma in Computer Science / Information Systems or similar, 3+ years’ AWS, SAP: CPI / Process Orchestration & Graphical Mapping Tools and other skills should include XSLT, I- Flow, HTTPS, Basic Auth, Client Certificate Auth, REST and SOAP-based services. DUTIES: Configure and create technical components and services required to deliver online customer-facing features – Analyse and understand business requirements in the context of the current business environment in conjunction with Product Manager, Business Analysts and Solution Architects.

Develop and document design and maintain source base.

Create conceptual, logical, and physical solutions, using appropriate coding techniques and methodologies.

Identify suitable coding solution(s) and alternatives that address the business needs/requirements of key stakeholders from the business, solution delivery, and operations areas.

Develop solutions according to standards and best practice for front-end, back- end and integration to other solutions.

Maintain development principles and quality compliance criteria to deliver according to commitments.

Integrate design for maintainability, scalability, and efficiency.

Coordinate with Architects and business stakeholders to determine functionalities.

Complete deliverables throughout the system development life cycle for compliance according to agreed plan.

Work within the frameworks of both waterfall SDLC and Agile (SCRUM) methodologies. Successful delivery of development projects and changes as required – Thoughtful and clear understanding of program and project goals and needs.

Engagement with different stakeholders.

Identification and prioritisation of project risks.

Apply code review and QA changes as requested.

Successful deployment through quality gates.

Code to industry best practice. Provide technical input and guidance into online channel evolution by keeping up to date with relevant technology – Detect critical deficiencies and recommend improvements.

Adhere to best practices and processes for the team.

Research, understand and stay up to date with current trends in online channels and related Information Technology.

Setup and maintain technical infrastructure.

Actively share insights and information with relevant stakeholders. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Matric / Grade 12 with experience equal to three times the number of years study specified.

BSc. Degree / Diploma in Computer Science / Information Systems or similar. Experience / Skills – 3+ Years – Cloud Technologies – especially AWS.

Deep technical expertise in SAP Cloud Platform Integration (CPI) and SAP Process Orchestration skills.

Good understanding of HTTPS, Basic Auth, Client Certificate Auth, REST and SOAP-based services.

Expertise in SAP Graphical Mapping Tools and in XSLT.

Hands-on experience in design, development, and implementation of integration flows (I- Flow).

Hands-on experience in design, development, and implementation of integration flows (I- Flow).

Experience with SAP CPI / HCI, SAP API hub.