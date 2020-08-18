ENVIRONMENT: Help create a cutting-edge high-performance Digital Services Layer as the next Intermediate – Senior Java Developer sought by a leading Retail Giant. With your expertise in Cloud Technologies, you will apply DevOps principles, provide solutions to enterprise problems while setting up design patterns, libraries, frameworks, and processes. You will require Matric / Grade 12 with experience equal to three times the number of years study specified, a BSc. Degree / Diploma in Computer Science / Information Systems or similar, 5 – 8 years’ AWS experience (S3, cloud formation scripts, Lamda’s, SES, SQS and step functions), 5+ years’ GIT, JSP, Java 8, OOP, Microservices, SOAP, REST & 3+ years’ DevOps. DUTIES: Configure and create technical components and services required to deliver online customer-facing features – Analyse and understand business requirements in the context of the current business environment in conjunction with Product Manager, Business Analysts and Solution Architects.

Develop and document design and maintain source base.

Create conceptual, logical, and physical solutions, using appropriate coding techniques and methodologies.

Identify suitable coding solution(s) and alternatives that address the business needs / requirements of key stakeholders from the business, solution delivery and operations areas.

Develop solutions according to standards and best practice for front-end, back- end and integration to other solutions.

Maintain development principles and quality compliance criteria to deliver according to commitments.

Integrate design for maintainability, scalability, and efficiency.

Coordinate with Architects and business stakeholders to determine functionalities.

Complete deliverables throughout the system development life cycle for compliance according to agreed plan.

Work within the frameworks of both waterfall SDLC and Agile (SCRUM) methodologies.

Work as part of a team without close supervision.

Adhere to standard coding practices. Successful delivery of development projects and changes as required – Thoughtful and clear understanding of program and project goals and needs.

Engage with different stakeholders.

Identify and prioritise project risks.

Perform code reviews.

Provide active technical advice to team, IT, and internal stakeholders.

Detect critical deficiencies and recommend improvements.

Setup best practices and processes for new team.

Provide technical leadership in DSL to team. Provide technical input and guidance into online channel evolution by keeping up to date with relevant technology – Play a leading role in maintaining best of breed development standards for technologies and solutions.

Research, understand and stay up to date with current trends in Information Technology.

Actively share insights and information with relevant stakeholders and team.

Detect critical deficiencies and recommend improvements.

Adhere to best practices and processes for the team.

Technical competency within cloud. Mentor Development team – Develop staff skills in new DSL.

Setup development team.

Setup procedures and process to facilitate best practice for development.

Help facilitate leadership and problem-solving skills.

Provide regular feedback, both to the team and to management.

Setup and maintain technical infrastructure. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Matric / Grade 12 with experience equal to three times the number of years study specified.

BSc. Degree / Diploma in Computer Science/Information Systems or similar. Experience/Skills – 5 – 8 Years – AWS experience (S3, cloud formation scripts, Lamda’s, SES, SQS and step functions).

Experience being a Senior Developer within a development team.

Software Development and Testing.

Working on projects in both Agile and DevOps. 5+ Years – Distributed source control systems, like GIT.

JSP, Java 8, Object Orientation Programming.

Experience with Microservices.

Strong understanding of Web Services including SOAP and REST. 3+ Years – Hands-on experience in a DevOps environment. While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.