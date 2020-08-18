IT Infrastructure Manager

Requirements
Qualification:
- Matric
- Relevant tertiary qualification, i.e. Project Management
- ITIL Certified (advantageous)
- IT Diploma
- CISCO certificate(s)
- Mikrotik qualification beneficial
Experience and knowledge:
- 5 years’ experience in a similar role
- Computer literate (Google Doc, sheets and drawings)
- Knowledge of fibre and ethernet cable networks, POE, and best practices in line with industry standards
- Working knowledge with switches and routers configurations and troubleshooting especially on Mikrotik and Ubiqui hardware
- Background in surveillance and/or Internet Service Providers
- ISP or telecommunications background
- Ensuring the network is well planned, documented, redundant and secure
- Brands such as Juniper, Mikrotik, Cisco, Dell, HP, Ubiquiti – we are vendor neutral. Routers, switches and why we use them
- New technologies and keeping up to date
- Fibre and ethernet technologies
- Facilities management, stock
- Installation of complex cabinets, node rooms and all networking equipment
- Access control, aircons, fire suppression
Duties for this position include, but are not limited to the following:
- Management of all data rooms and node rooms. This includes the documenting of all equipment in each room and maintenance procedures to ensure that all equipment is correctly maintained and managed to the standard required for a first-tier network provider. Regular reporting on the status of each with the emphasis on ensuring 99,9% uptime in terms of our SLA’a with our clients
- Management of new build ISP installations which includes component procurement, budgeting, programming and sign off of as built drawings
- Liaising with contractors, sub-contractors, service engineers and client reps as required
- Providing time and resource estimations for projects
- Managing small teams of camera and cable installations technicians
- Ensuring that project deadlines are met. Evaluate urgency level, prioritise and execute
- Ensuring the overall success of a project pertaining to its technical components
- Supporting the IT Manager and implementing tasks
- New builds and design, installations and commissioning
- Node room documentation, ensuring they are kept to spec
- Dealing with providers, making sure they are within SLA and what was ordered
- Documenting all areas of work
- Handover documentation
- Telephonic and email support
- Keeping track of outages and responding accordingly
- Open access procedures, dealing with ISP’