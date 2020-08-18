SA top of the African charts for quality of digital life

South Africa ranks 59th in the world for its quality of digital life, but it came in top for Africa.

This is according to the DQL Index 2020, which founds that South Africa surpasses Kenya, Nigeria, Algeria, Tunisia and Morocco in terms of its digital quality of life.

When it comes to Internet affordability, South Africa ranks 34th in the world. The Internet is more affordable in South Africa than in economically affluent countries such as the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Areas that could be improved are e-infrastructure and Internet quality. In terms of e-infrastructure, South Africa is in 73rd position, while internet quality is ranked in the 63rd place globally.

When it comes to e-security, South Africa ranks 59th globally, while cybersecurity see the country in the 52nd spot globally. Its data protection law index is ranked as low.

Also, this year we took into account the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on internet quality, among other factors, such as internet affordability, electronic government, e-security, and electronic infrastructure.