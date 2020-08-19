Alnet Technologies adds Sage Intacct capabilities

Alnet Technologies, a Sage Platinum Business Partner and a provider of the complete suite of Sage Evolution ERP, CRM, Payroll and Cloud Solutions, has revealed details of its core competencies as a Sage Intacct Certified Implementation specialist partner.

Sage Intacct was launched in South Africa on 6 August. The cloud solution – built for finance professionals by finance professionals, and implemented by Alnet Technologies, a Sage Intacct Certified Implementation specialist partner – empowers businesses with the finance technologies they need to transform and develop a culture of innovation.

Alnet Technologies director Netesh Maharajh says the role and responsibilities of financial management has evolved over time.

“With digital transformation proving to be integral to continued business success, CFO’s have become the key to unlocking potential,” he says.

“We are entering a new era where artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) brings us to a new phase of finance with the use of emerging technologies to create a vision of the future of organisations.

“Instead of simply using a rear-view mirror, we are using data and predictive analytics to look ahead and plot a new direction.

“Research indicates that CEOs drive overall business strategies with vital input, insights, and financial direction,” he adds. “But indications are that digital transformation is no longer the sole responsibility of the CIO and is central to organisations’ goals.”